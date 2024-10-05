J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.52 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

