FY2024 EPS Estimates for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Increased by Analyst

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nine Energy Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.30). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.29. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 209,407 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

In other news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 470,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $743,171.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,162,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 32,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,697 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.