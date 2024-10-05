FY2024 EPS Estimates for Southern California Bancorp Lowered by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

BCAL opened at $14.12 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $261.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director Lester Machado sold 10,000 shares of Southern California Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $221,829.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 267,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern California Bancorp by 25.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

