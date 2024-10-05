Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.81.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC opened at $222.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

