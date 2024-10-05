Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,761.77 ($63.69) and traded as high as GBX 4,764.33 ($63.73). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,745 ($63.47), with a volume of 78,794 shares traded.

Capital Gearing Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,764.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,731.73. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7,584.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

