Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.09 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 80.20 ($1.07). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 78.60 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,165,419 shares.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,910.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.15.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
