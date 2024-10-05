Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes $15.42 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 184,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,423,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,917,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $82.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

