Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,582 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $419.98 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $426.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.77 and its 200 day moving average is $397.60.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.