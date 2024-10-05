Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.90 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

