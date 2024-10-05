Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 90 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $114.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.