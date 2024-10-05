Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 109,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Amgen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $317.48 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

