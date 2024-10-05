Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

