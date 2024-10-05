Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36.
About Zovio
