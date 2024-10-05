Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

