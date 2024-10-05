China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ CJJD opened at $1.97 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.