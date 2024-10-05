Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of CPST opened at $25.05 on Friday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.34.

