Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after buying an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,699,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,719,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $13,629,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

