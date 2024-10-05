Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.0 %
AY stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
