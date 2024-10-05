SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 130.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,708,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,141,000 after buying an additional 139,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.