SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
SunCoke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:SXC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.85.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
