Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INFN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Infinera by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

