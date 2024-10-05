LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

LPL stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LG Display by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 69.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 31,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

