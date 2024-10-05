Zacks Research Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.47. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $30.70 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.54.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $605.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $611.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

