Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issued By Zacks Research

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Editas Medicine in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.82) EPS.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Editas Medicine Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of EDIT opened at $3.38 on Friday. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $277.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 288.59% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at $396,397.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,578 shares of company stock worth $105,997 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 174,993 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at $1,097,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

