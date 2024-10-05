TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,441.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 4.5 %

TDG opened at $1,354.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,291.73. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $811.42 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $46,454,828. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.