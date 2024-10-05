Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Materion in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.17. Materion has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $425.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Materion by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96,525 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

