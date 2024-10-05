Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

