Raymond James to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

Raymond James stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 109.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

