Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS’ (TSE:STE) Cut by Atb Cap Markets

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for STERIS’’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

STERIS’ (TSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$231.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.20 million.

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

