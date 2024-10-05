Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.
NYSE HP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 984,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after buying an additional 128,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,469,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after buying an additional 471,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
