Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.54.

NOV stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NOV by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in NOV by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in NOV by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 86,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in NOV by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in NOV by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

