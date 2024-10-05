Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 12 month low of $149.49 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

