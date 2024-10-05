Atb Cap Markets Comments on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$369.60 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFW. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFW

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of CFW opened at C$3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.66. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.54.

Insider Activity

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin bought 145,189 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 77,500 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$296,367.75. Also, Director Charles Pellerin acquired 145,189 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$580,756.00. Insiders acquired a total of 295,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.