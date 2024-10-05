BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.16.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.
