BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.34. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:BCTX Free Report ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned 0.54% of BriaCell Therapeutics worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

