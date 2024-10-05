Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.17.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $440,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after buying an additional 1,504,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,443,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,383,000 after buying an additional 696,610 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

