Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,326,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,866,000 after buying an additional 2,075,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12,402.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334,865 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,986,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,219,000 after acquiring an additional 322,472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,857,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 906,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,873,000 after purchasing an additional 189,635 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.2 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

