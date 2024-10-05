Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Holdings Lifted by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 1.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.23. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

