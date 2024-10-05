Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 665,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,614 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 191,272 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $1,428,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

