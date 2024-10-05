StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

StoneCo stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 13.21%. As a group, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 233.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 82,003 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,562,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 113,656 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after purchasing an additional 779,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

