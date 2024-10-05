International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.2 %

IFF opened at $100.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.08. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $205,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 47,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

