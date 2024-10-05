Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

SWK opened at $107.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.57. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -475.36%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,399,000 after purchasing an additional 212,103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,501,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,444,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,525,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,867,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

