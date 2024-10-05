First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Industrial Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 788.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,245,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,286 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,398,000 after buying an additional 581,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 575,057 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,755,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 456,124 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.