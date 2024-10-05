Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) & Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) Head-To-Head Survey

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19% Bright Green N/A -83.40% -53.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curaleaf and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Curaleaf currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 108.68%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares Curaleaf and Bright Green”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.44 -$281.20 million ($0.39) -7.68 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -0.53

Bright Green has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Curaleaf has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

