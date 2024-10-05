aelf Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One aelf coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $270.70 million and $8.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,389,549 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

