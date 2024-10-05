Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at $38,127,756.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $563,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,127,756.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 270,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

