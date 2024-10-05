Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $285.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $302.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.92.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.