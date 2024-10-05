TC Energy Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$59.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TC Energy

In related news, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total transaction of C$164,761.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,413.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 3,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$132,000.00. Also, Director Colin Lindley sold 2,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.42, for a total value of C$164,761.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 697 shares in the company, valued at C$41,413.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock worth $5,860,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.