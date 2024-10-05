Brokers Offer Predictions for BrainsWay Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for BrainsWay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on BrainsWay

BrainsWay Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of BrainsWay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWAY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in BrainsWay by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BrainsWay by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.