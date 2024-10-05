Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.70. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $114.69 and a one year high of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

