Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.65.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$3.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,173.50. Corporate insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

