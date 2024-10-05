DA Davidson Comments on Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CIVB opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

