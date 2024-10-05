Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.04. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $74.87.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after purchasing an additional 532,241 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 666,140.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 146,551 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

