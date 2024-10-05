FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Business First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Business First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Business First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.36 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 333,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,264.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,000.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares in the company, valued at $471,264.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,906 shares of company stock worth $377,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

